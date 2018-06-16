President Maithripala Sirisena, in his Ramalan day message, states that the betterment of the human beings could only be attained in an environment of good thoughts where moral values are strengthened.



President’s complete Ramalan message is as follows:

“The most important thing in our life should be the purification of mind for the betterment as well as the protection of human beings. Any act, which is harmful to the society first germinates in a human mind. Consequently, the salvation and betterment of the human beings could only be attained in an environment of good thoughts where moral values are strengthened.

It is the noble message of giving priority for peace with honor conveyed to humanity by the Islam devotees when they celebrate Ramalan or Eid-ul-fitr after observing fast for a month, and making sacrifices. It is a message common to the entire universe. The betterment of the entire human beings dependent on an environment where each and everyone understands the real meaning of such kind of message.

The Ramalan rituals shows us we can create a peaceful living environment while promoting peace and reconciliation in the present day complex world, only though being sensitive to the others’ sentiments, while being honest to oneself.

I extend my best wishes to all Islam devotees who celebrate the Eid-ul-fitr, which has such meaningful vision that addresses the common humanity transcending religious limitations.”