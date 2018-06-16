Person apprehended for possession of heroin

Police has apprehended a person for the possession of heroin at Dolapihilla area in Pujapitya.

Based on a tip-off received by them, Pujapitiya Police have seized 12 g 350 mg of heroin in a three-wheeler travelling to Kandy.

The suspect is revealed to be a resident of Batagolladeniya in Kandy.

The suspect will be produced before the Galagedera Magistrate’s Court and further investigations are being conducted by the Pujaptiya Police.