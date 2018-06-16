Showers and thunderstorms predicted for certain areas

June 16, 2018   12:17 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, particularly in the morning.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at few places in the Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 2.00p.m, according to the Meteorological Department.

Fairly gusty winds up to 40-50 kmph can be expected in North-Central province and in Monaragala, Jaffna, Mannar and Hambantota districts.


Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the few places sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be South-Westerly in direction in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

Sea areas extending from Puttalam to Mannar and Hambantota to Pottuvil can be rough at certain points of the day.

Other sea areas can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.

Meteorological Department requests naval and fishing communities to be vigilant in this regard.

