SLFP will not support a common candidate for Presidential elections  Amaraweera

SLFP will not support a common candidate for the upcoming Presidential Election, says UPFA General Secretary Mahinda Amaraweera.

Best candidate for the upcoming Presidential election is the current President Maithripala Sirisena, he stated.

SLFP has stated discussion within the party to make Maithripala Sirisena the next Presidential candidate, stated the Minister of Agriculture.

He made these statements at a meeting with a group of political activists in Kandy district.

He further stated that any party is allowed to hold discussions with SLFP.