SLFP will not support a common candidate for Presidential elections  Amaraweera

SLFP will not support a common candidate for Presidential elections  Amaraweera

June 16, 2018   01:22 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

SLFP will not support a common candidate for the upcoming Presidential Election, says UPFA General Secretary Mahinda Amaraweera.

Best candidate for the upcoming Presidential election is the current President Maithripala Sirisena, he stated.

SLFP has stated discussion within the party to make Maithripala Sirisena the next Presidential candidate, stated the Minister of Agriculture.

He made these statements at a meeting with a group of political activists in Kandy district.

He further stated that any party is allowed to hold discussions with SLFP.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories