Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake says that he is ready to sign an affidavit saying that he did not receive money from Arjun Aloysius.

He said these responding to the media at Divulapitiya.

However, he will only sign this affidavit, if the former President and MPs of the previous government sign affidavits saying that they have not committed any act of fraud or corruption, stated Ramanayake.