Person nabbed for selling sambar meat at Kuda Oya

June 16, 2018   02:38 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A person has been arrested by the Kuda Oya police at Ethiliwewa-Kuda Oya for selling sambar meat.

Twenty kilograms of sambar meat which were set to be sold by the suspect has been seized by the police.

Preliminary police investigations have revealed that the suspect has engaged in this racket for a long time, near a shop in Weherayaya.

The arrested 43 year old resident of Weherayaya will be presented to the Wellawaya Magistrate’s Court, today (16). 

