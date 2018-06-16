Postal workers to hand over a special letter to President

Union of Post and Telecommunication Officers says that a special message will be handed over to the President regarding the resolution of postal workers’ issue.

General Secretary of the Union H. K. Kariyawasam said that, on Monday (18), they will engage in a walk from the Central Mail Exchange to hand over the letter to the President.

Meanwhile, Postmaster General Rohana Abeyratne has requested all postal employees who are engaged in the strike to report to their duties as soon as possible.

Issues presented by the trade unions are fair and steps will be taken to arrive at an acceptable solution within the next month, stated the Post Master General.