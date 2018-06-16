Private hospital VAT will be removed from next week Finance Minister
June 16, 2018 06:01 pm
Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera has stated that VAT on private hospitals will be removed from next week, according to the Government Information Department.
He points out that this is part of the Yahapalana government’s plan for providing concessions for the public.
He stated this today (16) at an event held in Matara District for offering compensation for the people who were affected by the floods in 2017.