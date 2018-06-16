Current govt. has only consolidated their power via constitutional amendments  Mahinda

The current government has only consolidated their power further through the constitutional amendments, said the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He stated these attending a religious event held in Warakapola.

The current government is unable to curb the prevailing wave of crime, he further stated.

The new three-storied building at the Ananda Bodhi Viveka Senasuna in Thalliyadda-Warakapola was opened under the former President, today (16).