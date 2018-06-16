Current govt. has only consolidated their power via constitutional amendments Mahinda
June 16, 2018 09:49 pm
The current government has only consolidated their power further through the constitutional amendments, said the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.
He stated these attending a religious event held in Warakapola.
The current government is unable to curb the prevailing wave of crime, he further stated.
The new three-storied building at the Ananda Bodhi Viveka Senasuna in Thalliyadda-Warakapola was opened under the former President, today (16).