Current govt. has only consolidated their power via constitutional amendments  Mahinda

June 16, 2018   09:49 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The current government has only consolidated their power further through the constitutional amendments, said the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He stated these attending a religious event held in Warakapola.

The current government is unable to curb the prevailing wave of crime, he further stated.

The new three-storied building at the Ananda Bodhi Viveka Senasuna in Thalliyadda-Warakapola was opened under the former President, today (16).

