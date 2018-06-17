Thundershowers expected in several areas today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Several spells of rain will occur in Hambanthota district.

Fairly heavy falls of about 50 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and the Galle district, according to the Meteorological Department.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 2.00p.m.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. Met Department request the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be South-Westerly in direction in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be at 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times in the Sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and also from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be rough at certain times.

Other sea areas can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.

Met Department requests the naval and fishing communities to be vigilant in this regards.