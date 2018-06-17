NIE plans to reduce the O/L subjects from 9 to 6  Education Minister

Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam says that the National Institute of Education (NIE) is working on reducing the number of subjects of GCE Ordinary Level Examination from 9 to 6.

He stated this at a meeting held at Monaragala area.

He stated that from next year no student will fail the O/Ls and even if they all 9 subjects, they will be able sit for the Advanced Level Examination.

In the future, 26 vocational subjects will also be introduced to the A/L syllabus, says the Minister.

Meanwhile, many are not aware of most of the services rendered by the government during the last few years, he further stated.