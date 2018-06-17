Two arrested for committing fraud through ATMs
Police has apprehended 2 people at Kuruna area in Negombo, for committing fraud using Automated Teller Machines (ATM).
The suspects have stolen about Rs 8.7 million via ATM machines in Negombo and Ja-Ela areas, according to the Police.
The arrest has been made following a lengthy investigation conducted by the Negombo Police and a motorcycle acquired from the frauds was also seized by the police.
The two 26 year olds from Negombo will be produced at the Negombo Magistrate’s Court, today (17).