Two arrested for committing fraud through ATMs

Police has apprehended 2 people at Kuruna area in Negombo, for committing fraud using Automated Teller Machines (ATM).

The suspects have stolen about Rs 8.7 million via ATM machines in Negombo and Ja-Ela areas, according to the Police.

The arrest has been made following a lengthy investigation conducted by the Negombo Police and a motorcycle acquired from the frauds was also seized by the police.

The two 26 year olds from Negombo will be produced at the Negombo Magistrate’s Court, today (17).