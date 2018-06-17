Chinese nationals arrested for attempting to smuggle out sea horses and Kothala Himbutu mugs

Customs officials have apprehended 3 Chinese nationals at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) yesterday (16), trying to smuggle out sea horses and ornaments made out of Kothala Himbutu.

The 35, 37 and 40 year old Chinese nationals had hidden these items inside 3 of their bags, according to the Customs.

Customs have seized 265 dried sea horses weighing 350g hidden in tea tins and 8 ornamental mugs made out of Kothala Himbutu (Salacia reticulate) worth Rs 160,000, on the suspects.

Seahorses, each measuring up to about 6-11 cms in length, are believed by the Chinese, to increase the life expectancy if consumed.

The 3 Chinese nationals have bought these sea horse from Negombo at a high price, revealed preliminary investigations conducted by the Customs.

After further investigations, the 3 Chinese nationals were released with a warning and the sea horses and the Kothala Himbutu ornaments were forfeited, according to the customs.