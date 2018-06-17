Two more suspects arrested over shooting Kiriwehera Chief Incumbent

Two more suspects have been arrested at Kataragama, today (17), over the incident of shooting the Kiriwehera Chief Incumbent.

Interrogations have revealed that they are the actual gunmen who shot at the Chief Incumbent, according to the Police.

The main suspect Asela Bandara and 2 others were arrested by the police last night (16) over the incident.

The chief incumbent of the Kiriwehera Rajamaha Viharaya Ven. Kobawaka Damminda Thero and another monk were injured and hospitalized after being shot at.

The shooting had reportedly occurred at around 10.50 pm 12th June, within the temple premises. It was carried out by three individuals who had arrived in an SUV, which was later found by police.

The monks were rushed to the Kataragama Hospital with gunshot injuries and later transferred to the Hambantota Base Hospital for further treatment.

Ven. Kobawaka Damminda Thero was airlifted and admitted to a private hospital in Colombo on the 13th.