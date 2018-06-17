One dead after police open fire during clash in Tellippalai

A 33-year-old was killed after police opened fire at a group with sword attacking two policemen at Mallakam Junction in Tellippalai, Jaffna.

Ada Derana reporter said that a clash had occurred between two groups near the Tellippalai church during a festival and that police officers intervened to disperse the crowd.

However, a group wielding swords had attacked two police officers prompting police to open fire at them.

Another persons was reportedly injured in the shooting and has been admitted to hospital.

Tellippalai police are conducting investigations into the incident.

Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel have been deployed in the area to control the situation and maintain the peace.