One dead after police open fire during clash in Tellippalai

One dead after police open fire during clash in Tellippalai

June 17, 2018   10:04 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

A 33-year-old was killed after police opened fire at a group with sword attacking two policemen at Mallakam Junction in Tellippalai, Jaffna. 

Ada Derana reporter said that a clash had occurred between two groups near the Tellippalai church during a festival and that police officers intervened to disperse the crowd. 

However, a group wielding swords had attacked two police officers prompting police to open fire at them. 

Another persons was reportedly injured in the shooting and has been admitted to hospital. 

Tellippalai police are conducting investigations into the incident.

Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel have been deployed in the area to control the situation and maintain the peace. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories