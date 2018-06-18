Kiriwehera shooting: 3 including main suspect remanded

June 18, 2018   08:05 am

The main suspect and two others arrested in connection with the shooting incident, targeting the chief incumbent of Kataragama Kiriwehera Temple, have been remanded until June 20.  

Asela Lakshman Bandara, the main suspect in the shooting, who had previously worked at the Mahasen Devalaya at the temple as a Kapurala, and two other suspects - twin brothers - were arrested in Pepiliyana on Saturday (16) for the attempted murder of the Kataragama Kiriwehera chief incumbent. 

The shooting had reportedly occurred at around 10.50 pm 12th June, within the temple premises.

The chief incumbent of the Kiriwehera Rajamaha Viharaya Ven. Kobawaka Damminda Thero and another monk were injured and hospitalized following the incident. 

Meanwhile police had arrested two more suspects in Kataragama yesterday (17). 

