Panadura-Colombo and Negombo-Colombo private busses on strike By Charunya Rajakaruna Private buses of Panadura-Colombo and Negombo-Colombo routes have commenced a strike since this morning (18). They are striking to protest against long-distance busses taking on passengers from other bus halts instead of just the limited halts, stated the Secretary of All-Island Private Bus Owners’ Federation Gemunu Wijeratne.

