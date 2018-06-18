Live hand grenade found in Gin River detonated by setting it off

June 18, 2018   10:42 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A live hand grenade found on the Wennappuwa bank of the Gin River, has been detonated by the Special Task Force (STF) by setting it off.

The grenade was discovered yesterday (17) afternoon, by Wennappuwa Police, based on a tip-off by a villager.

The NR type hand grenade might have been manufactured by China or Portugal, according to the Police.

Police says that, the grenade, which is believed to be of the Security Forces, may have been washed up during the recent flood situation.

