Senior Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police C.D. Wickramaratne has been appointed as the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).

This decision has been made as the IGP of Police Pujith Jayasundara is currently in New York to attend the United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit, stated the Police Headquarters.

Accordingly, C. D. Wickaramaratne will act as the Acting IGP from today (18) until 25th June.