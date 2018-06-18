Rainy spells for several districts

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Several spells of rain will occur in Hambanthota district.

According to the Meteorological Department, showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Batticaloa and Ampara district after 2.00p.m.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40-45 kmph can be expected in the Uva, North-Central and North provinces.

SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be South-Westerly in direction in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Negombo to Kankasanturai via Mannar and also from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas extending from Negombo to Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be rough at times.

Other sea areas can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.