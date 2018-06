-

Asitha Premathilake alias ‘Solta’, who was allegedly involved in several shooting incidents ,has been arrested along with a pistol, by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD), stated the Police Spokesperson.

The arrest has been made at Borella.

He is the main suspect of the shooting incidents in Malabe and Athurugiriya where ‘Poli Roshan’ and a beautician were killed.