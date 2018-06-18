Ship harbored in Kankesanthurai catches on fire

An old ship which was in the Mailiti fishing harbor in Kankesanthurai, Jaffna had caught on fire early this morning (18), stated the Kankesanthurai Police.

The said ship had been harbored there for about a year due to a technical fault and there had been no cargo inside the ship, according to the police.

The cause of fire has not been revealed yet.

The ship belonging to a Sri Lankan businessman named Hind M had transported cement from India and it had stopped between the reefs due to a technical fault, said the police.

The fire had been extinguished by the firefighters of the Jaffna Municipal Council and the fire fighting units of the Navy.

Kankesanthurai police is conducting further investigations regarding the fire.