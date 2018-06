There is a traffic congestion in and around Pettah due to a protest march organized by the Buddhist monks, according to the Ada Derana reporter.

They gathered today (18) in front of the Fort Railway Station demanding the release of Ven. Galagoda Atte Gnanasara Thero.

After the arrival, an ‘adhishtana pooja’ and a Sathyagraha will be held near the Bo-tree in Colombo Fort.