Five arrested for Tellippalai incident remanded till 29th

The 5 arrested over the violent incident in Mallakaam, Jaffna has been remanded until 29th of June as per the order of Mallakam Magistrate A. Alex Raja.

On the 17th of June, a clash had occurred between two groups near the Tellippalai church during a festival and police officers had intervened to disperse the crowd.

However, a group wielding swords had attacked two police officers prompting police to open fire at them.

A 33-year-old named Pakyarasa Sudarshan had been killed during the incident.

Investigations regarding the incident are being conducted by the Tellippalai Police.