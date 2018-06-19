Married couple arrested for drug smuggling

June 19, 2018   11:53 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A married couple who had been engaged in heroin smuggling has been arrested in the Welimada area.

The couple had been arrested when packets of heroin were found inside during a search, stated the police.

Twenty-one packets of heroin were found in the lorry and further search has revealed 37 more packets hidden inside, according to the police.

The suspects are residents of Thannekumbura area in Kandy and they will be produced at the Welimada Magistrate’s Court.

