Warning issued to postal workers who fail to report for duties

Post Master General Rohana Abeyratne stated that all postal department employees who do not report for duties today (19) will be deemed to have vacated the positions.

In a statement issued, he pointed out that the workers are required to report to work today as all leave of the Postal Department has been cancelled.

The statement issued by Post Master General mentioned that staff officers are responsible for opening all post offices, providing necessary facilities and security to the staff who report to work and assistance of the police could be obtained for this.

He emphasized that the administration would not be held responsible for the job security of non-permanent, casual, substitute, acting and unconfirmed permanent members of the staff who do not report to work today.

However, Postal trade unions say that due to the unsuccessful discussions held at the Prime Minister’s Office last evening, they will continue with the strike action.

The General Secretary of the Postal and Telecommunication Officers’ Association, H.K. Kariyawasam stated the strike will continue until their demands are met.