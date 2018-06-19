Heavy traffic due to protest march by Uni. students

Heavy traffic due to protest march by Uni. students

June 19, 2018   12:28 pm

-

Severe traffic congestion reported in and around Borella due to an anti-SAITM protest march by university students. 

The protest march, organised by the Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF), is heading towards the Parliament. 

The university students are protesting against the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (Special Provisions) Bill, which seeks to lay down the national policy relating to the absorption of students registered with the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM) to the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU).

The bill was tabled in parliament on June 8 following the granting of Cabinet approval for 980 SAITM students to be absorbed by the KDU. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories