Heavy traffic due to protest march by Uni. students

-

Severe traffic congestion reported in and around Borella due to an anti-SAITM protest march by university students.

The protest march, organised by the Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF), is heading towards the Parliament.

The university students are protesting against the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (Special Provisions) Bill, which seeks to lay down the national policy relating to the absorption of students registered with the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM) to the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU).

The bill was tabled in parliament on June 8 following the granting of Cabinet approval for 980 SAITM students to be absorbed by the KDU.