Police sergeant killed, constable critical in accident

A police sergeant has been killed while a police constable sustained critical injuries afte a speeding car veered off the road at Nildiya Uyana area in Matale.

Matale Police said that the two officers were engaged in night patrol when the car had veered off the road and hit them both last night.

The two policemen and four passengers in the car were admitted to Matale General Hospital following the accident, however the sergeant had succumbed to injuries later.

The police sergeant (49) has been identified as a resident of Dambulla area.

The accident has taken place yesterday (18) at around 11.45 p.m. The injured police constable is currently receiving treatment at Matale hospital.

The driver of the car has been arrested and further investigations are carried out by Matale police.