March seeking release of Gnanasara Thero enters day two

June 19, 2018   01:13 pm

Today is the second day of the march (Adhishtana Pagamana) for the release of Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) General Secretary Ven. Galaboda Aththe Gnanasara Thero.

The march is organized by a group of monks from temples in Galle district. It commenced yesterday (18) from Galle and the monks will reach Colombo on foot, stated Ada Derana reporter.

Hence the second day of the march started today at around 9.30 a.m at the Seenigama Devalaya.

Ven. Pitigala Dammavinitha Thero said they are expected to reach Aluthgama town today (19).

