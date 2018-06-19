Ranil cant say he is untainted with a clear conscience  Thilanga

June 19, 2018   01:59 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The objective of the group of MPs who left the government along with him is to defeat the UNP, says UPFA MP Thilanga Sumathipala.

He stated this joining the Derana 360° program last night (18).

He says that he voted against the government headed by the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the PM cannot say with a clear conscience that he is innocent in the Bond Scam incident.

According to him, everyone’s support is needed in the victorious path towards the defeat of the UNP.

The people suffering in this country should not just when the government is becoming further apart from them, said the MP.

