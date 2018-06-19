Legal action against businessman for illegally importing wheat seeds

-

Officials of Department of Agriculture have uncovered information regarding a businessman who has illegally imported 107 containers of wheat seeds for the purpose of producing animal feed.

Minister of Agriculture, Mahinda Amaraweera has instructed Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, B. Wjayaratne, to take custody of the containers and to suspend the importer’s license.

The minister has also instructed the Director General of Ministry of Agriculture to take necessary legal actions against the businessman.