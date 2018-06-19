Legal action against businessman for illegally importing wheat seeds

Legal action against businessman for illegally importing wheat seeds

June 19, 2018   02:44 pm

-

Officials of Department of Agriculture have uncovered information regarding a businessman who has illegally imported 107 containers of wheat seeds for the purpose of producing animal feed.

 Minister of Agriculture, Mahinda Amaraweera has instructed Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, B. Wjayaratne, to take custody of the containers and to suspend the importer’s license.

The minister has also instructed the Director General of Ministry of Agriculture to take necessary legal actions against the businessman. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories