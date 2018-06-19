-

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court has postponed announcing the decision on the bail applications of President’s former Chief of Staff, H.I.K. Mahanama and former Chairman of the State Timber Corporation (STC), P. Dissanayake, until the 26th June.

The decision was slated to be announced today (19), however the Colombo Chief Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake said the order has not yet been prepared yet.

In a report submitted to the court, the Bribery Commission made a request to produce the suspects to the Government Analyst’s Department for a voice test.

Chief Magistrate responded that the request would be taken into consideration later as the bail order is to be declared on 26th.

The suspects were arrested by the Bribery Commission for allegedly soliciting a bribe of Rs 20 million from an Indian businessman in order to transfer the machinery equipment belonging to the Kantale Sugar Factory.

They have initially requested a bribe of Rs 540 million and later reduced the amount to Rs 100 million. The suspects were arrested while accepting an initial payment of Rs 20 million from that.