IP Neomal Rangajeewa and Prisons Commissioner remanded till 3rd July

Inspector of Police (IP) Neomal Rangajeewa and Prisons Commissioner Emil Ranjan Lamahewa, who were arrested over the Welikada Prison clashes in 2012, has been further remanded until July 03.

The order was given by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

IP Rangajeewa of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) was arrested by the CID on March 28 over the alleged killing of inmates at Welikada prison during the clashes in 2012.

Lamahewa, who was the then Prisons Superintendent in charge of the Magazine Prison and currently Prisons Commissioner (Rehabilitation), was arrested by CID at his official residence at No. 142, Baseline Road, Colombo 9 the following day.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) stated to the court that 12 other persons haven identified as suspects of this incident.

They have requested the court for an order asking for the contact details of these suspects.

Accordingly, the court had ordered several telecommunication companies to release the phone details of these suspects to the CID, within a month.