Strong winds expected over Northern sea areas, Gulf of Mannar

The Department of Meteorology says that strong gusty winds up to 60-70kmph are likely over Northern sea areas and in Gulf of Mannar from today (June 19).

Wind speed can be increase up to 60-70 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Mannar can be rough or very rough at times, the weather advisory said.

The sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60kmph at times.

Other sea areas can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards, the department said.