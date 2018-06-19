Strong winds expected over Northern sea areas, Gulf of Mannar

Strong winds expected over Northern sea areas, Gulf of Mannar

June 19, 2018   03:57 pm

-

The Department of Meteorology says that strong gusty winds up to 60-70kmph are likely over Northern sea areas and in Gulf of Mannar from today (June 19).

Wind speed can be increase up to 60-70 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Mannar can be rough or very rough at times, the weather advisory said.

The sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60kmph at times.

Other sea areas can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards, the department said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories