Medical Superintendent is responsible for a shortage of drugs  Rajitha

If a shortage of medicine occurs at a hospital, the Medical Superintendent of that hospital should take the responsibility, stated Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne.

There are no shortages of medicine in any hospital, and if a shortage should occur, they use the introduced software to receive the necessary drugs from the nearest hospital, he stated.

He made these statements at discussion held following an observatory visit to the Monaragala General Hospital.

He has also said that he will take measure to resolve the issues at the hospital.

He has received the Cabinet approval to build a 4 storied ward complex worth Rs 793 million for the hospital, Minister further stated.