Main drug dealer in Peliyagoda arrested with heroin and grenade

June 19, 2018   07:47 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

A prominent drug dealer in the Peliyagoda area has been arrested with drugs and a grenade, police said. 

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that the suspect, 26-year-old Jayaratnage Gihan Sandaruwan, was arrested at Peliyagoda this evening by the Police Special Task Force (STF). 

Police also took into custody 5 grams of heroin and a hand grenade found in his possession. 

The suspect, a resident of Negombo Road, Peliyagoda, is the brother of former UPFA Peliyagoda Urban Councilor Chamila Sandaruwan, who was gunned down in 2014. 

Information has also been uncovered that he was a prominent figure in the gang which were rivals of the gang led by underworld figure and suspected drug lord ‘D. Manju’, who was killed in a shoot out with STF in February. 

