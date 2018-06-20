Wildlife Officer killed in elephant attack

A Wildlife Officer has been killed after being attacked by a wild elephant at Viranagama, Giradurukotte.

A group of Wildlife Officers had arrived at Viranagama after being notified by villagers that wild elephants have entered the area.

One of the officers was attacked by an elephant while they were attempting to chase it away from the village, police said.

The incident had occurred at around 6.20pm yesterday (19) near the reserve located close to the Mahaweli River.

The deceased, Wasantha Udayasiri, is a 53-year-old wildlife officer from Padiyathalawa.