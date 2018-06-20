Australian woman and child killed on Southern Expressway

Australian woman and child killed on Southern Expressway

June 20, 2018   10:09 am

-

An Australian national and a child have been killed in an accident near the Kurundugahahetekma interchange on the Southern expressway. 

The accident took place near the 65.1 km L post in Kurundugahahetekma area of the Elpitiya police division, at around 5 am today (20).

A van travelling from Kottawa to Galle had collided with a lorry which was parked on the side of the road due to a technical issue.

Four Australian nationals in the van and the driver of the lorry sustained injuries and were admitted to the General Hospital, Nagoda. 

An Australian woman and a child later succumbed to injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Colin Louis Monica (37) and Colin Poppy Gabriel (4).

The bodies of the deceased are placed in Elpitiya and Nagoda hospitals.

Elpitiya police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories