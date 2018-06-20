Australian woman and child killed on Southern Expressway

-

An Australian national and a child have been killed in an accident near the Kurundugahahetekma interchange on the Southern expressway.

The accident took place near the 65.1 km L post in Kurundugahahetekma area of the Elpitiya police division, at around 5 am today (20).

A van travelling from Kottawa to Galle had collided with a lorry which was parked on the side of the road due to a technical issue.

Four Australian nationals in the van and the driver of the lorry sustained injuries and were admitted to the General Hospital, Nagoda.

An Australian woman and a child later succumbed to injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Colin Louis Monica (37) and Colin Poppy Gabriel (4).

The bodies of the deceased are placed in Elpitiya and Nagoda hospitals.

Elpitiya police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.