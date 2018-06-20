Brothel raided in Kandana: 26-year-old manager and 8 women arrested

The Panadura-Walana Anti-Vice Squad has carried out a raid at a brothel operating under the guise of an Ayurvedic spa located on Negombo Road, Kandana.

The raid was carried out this morning (20) after obtaining a search warrant from the Wattala Magistrate’s Court, based on the instructions of the director of the unit ASP Hemal Prashantha.

A 26-year-old youth who had acted as the manager of the establishment and 8 women have been taken into custody following the operation.

The arrested women, who are aged 32-36, are residents of Kotugoda, Seeduwa, Nuwara-Eliya, Colombage-ara and Kimbulapitiya.

The arrested male suspect and female suspects are to be produced at the Wattala Magistrate’s Court today while Kandana Police is conducting further investigations.