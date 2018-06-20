Police probe suspicious death after body found in Meegoda

-

The body of a person, who has died under suspicious circumstances, has been found in Akmeemana, Meegoda.

The police stated the body was discovered in a drain in the area.

The deceased (54) has been identified as a resident of Yakugaha area of Walagahanduwa and the body is currently placed in Karapitiya Teaching Hospital.

Akmeemana police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident, said the Police Spokesman’s Office.