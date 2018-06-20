Car hit by speeding truck smashed to pieces in Galewela

A container truck veered off the road and ran over a car parked on the roadside before crashing into the gate of a shop on the Dambulla-Kurunegala main road at Galapamula, Galewela.

Fortunately the driver of the car was inside a roadside shop at the time of the accident, which had taken place at around 1.00am today (20), and therefore no one was injured in the crash.

Even the driver of the container truck had escaped unharmed, however the car has been completely crushed due to the speed at which the collision had occurred.

The driver container truck which was traveling from Bakamuna to Kuruwita had lost control of the large vehicle due to high speeds causing it to veer off the road and crash into the car.

The driver of the car has informed police that as he felt a bit weary while driving from Dambulla to Kegalle and therefore stopped near a roadside shop to drink a tea. After several minutes he heard a loud noise and upon coming outside to check found that his car was missing.

He later saw some debris of the car a few meters away causing him to faint and collapse. He was then admitted to a hospital, police said.

The driver of the truck has been arrested in connection with the incident, Galewela Police said.