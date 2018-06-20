Justice Minister speaks out on disrobing Gnanasara Thero

-

Minister of Justice, Thalatha Athukorala stated that the Commissioner General of Buddhist Affairs has no authority to disrobe a Buddhist monk.

She made this comment in a response to the letter sent by the Deputy Prelate (Anu Nayaka) of Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagri Maha Sanga Sabha of the Siam Nikaya, Ven. Kotapitiya Rahula Thero regarding the disrobing of Ven. Galadoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero, General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) organization, after imprisonment.

With regard to the prevailing law, the only authorized party to disrobe a Buddhist monk is the Sangha Council to which a monk belongs, and Commissioner General has no say in the matter, further stated the minister in her response letter.

The Commissioner General can only disrobe a Buddhist monk on the orders of the Mahanayake Thero of the relevant Nikaya.