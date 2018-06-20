Saudi tourist missing, 6 rescued after boat topples at Gohagoda
June 20, 2018   05:14 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

One person has been reported missing after an inflatable boat carrying a group of Saudi Arabian tourists toppled in the Mahaweli River at Gohagoda, Katugastota. 

Police said that a group of 7 tourists from Saudi Arabia were on the boat which had commenced its journey from Peradeniya. 

The boat had toppled on the river in the Gohagoda area in the Katugastota Police Division.

Six of the tourists were rescued, however the other is still missing and is feared to have drowned. 

A search operations is currently underway to locate the missing Saudi Arabian tourist.   

