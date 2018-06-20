SLPA receives final tranche of USD 584 million for Hambantota Port

-

China’s state-owned China Merchant Port Holdings has paid the final tranche of US$ 584 million in the Hambantota Port investment to the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA).

In December last year, Sri Lanka handed over the control of the southern sea port of Hambantota to China on a 99-year lease for USD 1.12 billion.

Subsequent to the agreement signed between Sri Lanka Ports Authority and the China Merchant Port Holdings Co. Ltd., US$ 292.1 million was credited to the US Dollar account of Government of Sri Lanka maintained at the Central Bank of Sri Lanka in December 2017.

The government received a payment of 97.365 million US dollars from China Merchant Port Holdings as the second tranche of their investment in January this year.