Bill to absorb SAITM students to KDU passed in Parliament

Bill to absorb SAITM students to KDU passed in Parliament

June 20, 2018   06:59 pm

-

The General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (Special Provisions) Bill, to absorb SAITM medical students into the KDU, was passed in Parliament with amendment today (20).

The bill was passed without going for a vote, Ada Derana reporter said.  

The bill was presented to the Parliament on June 8 by the Minister of Higher Education and Cultural Affairs Wijayadasa Rajapaksa. 

It seeks to lay down the national policy relating to the absorption of students registered with the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM) to the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University established under the Sri John Kotelawala Defence University Act, No.68 of 1981.

 In May, Cabinet approval was granted for 980 SAITM students to be absorbed by the KDU. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories