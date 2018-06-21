The inauguration of the City Condominium Developers Society was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena in Colombo today (20), says President’s Media Division.

Developing condominiums facilities and related construction work is conducted by this society.

Working efficiently in finding solutions for matters related to the industry, exchanging information related to industry, representing all local organizations at events related to the industry and obtaining membership at international associations are the prime objectives of this industry.

The Society will also help to find out business opportunities for members on real estate and projects of larger scale infrastructure and coordinate with the government institutions.

The President of the society S. Seelan presented a token of appreciation to President Sirisena.

Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka, Mano Ganesan, and other invitees were present in this event.