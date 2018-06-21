Postal strike continues as talks fail
June 21, 2018 11:15 am
The postal strike will be continued further due to unsuccessful discussions, says Postal Trade Unions.
The discussions held yesterday (20) with the Secretary of the Ministry of Posts ended without any solutions for the demands of the postal employees, General Secretary of the Post and Telecommunication Officers’ Assocaition, H. K. Kariyawasam stated.
He added that the trade unions plan to inform the members of parliament of their strike today (21).