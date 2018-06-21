O/L & A/L candidates urged to send NIC applications at earliest

-

Commissioner General of the Department for Registration of Persons, P.V. Gunathilake has requested students sitting for the G.C.E. Ordinary Level and Advanced Level examinations this year to send in the applications for the National Identity Card (NIC) at the earliest possible.

Sending the applications in due time will make the NIC issuing procedure convenient and uncomplicated for the department, stated the Commissioner General.

He added that nearly 40% of the candidates, who will be sitting for the examination this year, have not yet applied for their NICs.

It was reported that a considerable number of applications that have already been submitted are filled out incorrectly.

The Commissioner asks all the Head Monks of Piriven, principals, candidates and their parents to heed to direct the applications to the department without delay.