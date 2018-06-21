Legal action against 22 shops in Angunakolapelessa

Legal action against 22 shops in Angunakolapelessa

June 21, 2018   11:54 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Public Health Inspectors (PHI) have filed cases against 22 shops for the sale of food not suitable for human consumption during a raid in Angunakolapelessa Health Medical Superintendent Division.

Sixty-four shops in Angunakolapelessa were inspected during this raid conducted in the night.

Twenty-two shops were filed court cases against them for the sale of damaged canned fish, expired biscuits, soft drinks and packets of soya, biscuit tainted with chicken excreta, food wrapped in printed paper, falsely labeled snacks, curd with incorrect expiry dates and improper refrigeration of cooked food.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories