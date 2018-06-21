Legal action against 22 shops in Angunakolapelessa

Public Health Inspectors (PHI) have filed cases against 22 shops for the sale of food not suitable for human consumption during a raid in Angunakolapelessa Health Medical Superintendent Division.

Sixty-four shops in Angunakolapelessa were inspected during this raid conducted in the night.

Twenty-two shops were filed court cases against them for the sale of damaged canned fish, expired biscuits, soft drinks and packets of soya, biscuit tainted with chicken excreta, food wrapped in printed paper, falsely labeled snacks, curd with incorrect expiry dates and improper refrigeration of cooked food.