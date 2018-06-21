Illegal liquor brewery in Ja-Ela raided

June 21, 2018   12:37 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

An illegal liquor brewery within a Muthurajawela forest in Ja-Ela has been raided by officials of the Colombo Excise special Operation Unit.

After a 3-day mission, the unit had raided the illegal brewery, yesterday (20).

Reportedly, the liquor produced by the racketeers is sold to Thotalanga, Elakanda, Wattala, Colombo and Moratuwa areas.

A 51 year old suspect has been apprehended by the excise officials and 20 bottles of alcohol, 600 liters of goda and equipment used to brew the alcohol were also seized by them.

The suspect will be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s court today (21).

